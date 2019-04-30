2 arrested in one-pot meth-making operation in Rock County, sheriff's office says

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Two people in Janesville were arrested Monday night in connection with a drug investigation and search warrant, officials said.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said deputies searched a home on County Road D in Rock Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.

According to the report, law enforcement members found numerous items associated with the one-pot method of manufacturing methamphetamines during the search. They also found less than a gram of meth.

On Monday evening, 47-year-old James E. Bjork, and 45-year-old Stacey R. Femrite-Utterberg, were taken into custody on multiple charges.

Bjork and Femrite-Utterberg were taken into custody without incident by members of the Special Investigations Unit at an unassociated address in Janesville, the report said. They were taken to the Rock County Jail and will remain there until their initial court appearance at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, Bjork is facing tentative charges of felony manufacturing methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, felony knowingly possessing meth-manufacturing waste, felony maintaining a drug trafficking premises and three counts of misdemeanor neglecting a child.

Femrite-Utterberg is facing tentative charges of party to the crime of felony manufacturing methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia, felony knowingly possessing meth-manufacturing waste, felony maintaining a drug trafficking premises and three counts of misdemeanor neglecting a child.

The sheriff's office said investigation is ongoing.

