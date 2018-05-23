1977 Corvette crashes into chiropractic clinic, police say
MONROE, Wis. - A man driving a Corvette struck a building in Monroe Wednesday morning, the police chief said.
Monroe Chief Fred Kelley said officers responded to a report of a car that struck a building at 9:32 a.m. on 10 1/2 Street.
Police said 69-year-old Larry R. Mann, of Winslow, Illinois, was driving a 1977 Chevrolet Corvette when it struck the Onsrud Chiropractic Clinic.
There were patients in the building when the sports car crashed into it, Kelley said. Some people reported minor injuries to officers who were canvassing witnesses. Police said the extent of the injuries were unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
Kelley said there was extensive damage to the vehicle and the building. A Monroe building inspector is helping assess the damages to the structure.
The incident is under investigation.
