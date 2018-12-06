18-year-old accused of assaulting boy in bathroom behind school

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A Janesville teen is accused of sexually assaulting a boy in a public bathroom this summer, according to a document filled in Rock County court Thursday.

Dakota R. Potts, 18, is facing a charge of first-degree child sexual assault involving a child younger than 13.

According to the complaint, a 9-year-old boy told police this week that in July he had gone into the bathroom near the football stadium at Wilson School Park to use the facilities. He told police Potts had come into the same bathroom stall and sexually assaulted him.

Police spoke to Potts on Wednesday, and he initially denied that he’d been in the bathroom with the boy and that he’d done anything sexual with him. According to the complaint, he later admitted, crying, to the detective that he did have sexual contact with the 9-year-old.

According to the complaint, police also spoke to an 11-year-old boy who was also at the park at the same time. He told police he saw the 9-year-old go into the bathroom and a short time later, Potts went inside, too. The witness told police he eventually looked inside the bathroom and saw the legs of Potts and the boy in the same stall.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.