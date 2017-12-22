17-year-old arrested in connection with October home burglary, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 17-year-old was arrested this week in connection with a home burglary that happened in late October, officials said.

A Woodridge Court resident and his son took their dog for a 15-minute walk on the afternoon of Oct. 27 and left the garage door open while they were out, according to a release.

Police said while the residents were gone, someone entered the garage and took the victim’s tools.

The victim went to a nearby pawn shop to see if his items were there and found the suspect and an accomplice with his property, according to the release. The victim got his tools back, but the burglars left.

Kelan I. Phillips, 17, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of burglary.