17-year-old arrested in connection with October home burglary, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 17-year-old was arrested this week in connection with a home burglary that happened in late October, officials said.
A Woodridge Court resident and his son took their dog for a 15-minute walk on the afternoon of Oct. 27 and left the garage door open while they were out, according to a release.
Police said while the residents were gone, someone entered the garage and took the victim’s tools.
The victim went to a nearby pawn shop to see if his items were there and found the suspect and an accomplice with his property, according to the release. The victim got his tools back, but the burglars left.
Kelan I. Phillips, 17, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of burglary.
Local And Regional News
- Elderly woman out of her home after west side fire
- Officials find human remains in burned vehicle
- Wisconsin dairy farmers consider how to turn market around
- Construction begins on gas station destroyed in riots
- Man gets 5 years for robbing NW Wisconsin storage units
- California men sentenced in Wisconsin gas skimming scheme