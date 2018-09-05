16-year-old suspect in in-home sexual assault, police say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 16-year-old is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home on Madison's west side Saturday, police said.

Madison police said detectives believe it was a 16-year-old boy who entered the home of a 43-year-old woman in the 1800 block of Helene Parkway at about 2:15 a.m.

The boy demanded money and then sexually assaulted the woman, police said. He stole cash, the victim's phone and her debit card. The victim was taken to a local hospital for a forensic nurse exam.

Police said surveillance video played a key role in identifying the suspect.

The teen is in custody, but he hasn't yet been charged, officials said.

The boy got inside the home through an unlocked window, according to the report.