16-year-old charged with putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks

TOWN OF LIMA, Wis. - A Rock County teenager faces two felony charges after admitting to putting a cattle sedative in his stepfather’s drinks last year, according to court documents.

Tyler Rabenhorst-Malone, 16, was charged Thursday with placing foreign objects in edibles and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to court records.

Rabenhorst-Malone’s mom and stepdad reported in April 2018 that a box of oxytocin containing rompun, which is given to cows during the delivery of calves, was missing from their barn in the Town of Lima, according to the complaint.

In January 2018, Rabenhorst-Malone’s stepdad went to UW Hospital with a droopy face, slurred speech, heavy breathing and was stumbling, officials said. Doctors told him it was from drinking energy drinks, stress and lack of sleep, but when it happened again in April 2018, he started monitoring his beverages and the symptoms disappeared, according to the complaint.

During that same time period, Rabenhorst-Malone was expelled from Whitewater High School for hacking school emails, according to the complaint. His mom told police he said, “Remember what happened to the kid that was expelled in Florida?” His mom told officials she believed that was referencing the Parkland shooting.

After Rabenhorst-Malone’s stepdad started to suspect his stepson was doing something to him, he found used syringes that he thought Rabenhorst-Malone was using to put the cattle sedative in his drinks, according to the complaint. An employee that also worked at the farm told police Rabenhorst-Malone was messing with his stepdad while he was sleeping by putting blankets on his face and punching him.

According to the complaint, liquid saved from several of the stepdad’s drinks and the syringes he found tested positive for the cattle sedative.

On Feb. 7, Rabenhorst-Malone admitted to putting the drug in his stepdad’s drink because he thought it was funny, according to the complaint. Rabenhorst-Malone told officers he never wanted to hurt his stepdad.

Rabenhorst-Malone is scheduled to be in Rock County Court March 18.

