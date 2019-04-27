16 'unlawful' graduate students escorted out of Bascom Hall for peaceful protest, UWPD reports
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department escorted out 16 graduate students who were peacefully protesting inside Bascom Hall Friday.
Police said the students were occupying the office of the Dean of the Graduate School after a meeting with university administrators in the early afternoon. When officers arrived at 6 p.m., the students said they planned to stay in the building past the closing hours.
Officers gave the students several warnings before taking action. According to the report, the assembly was unlawful per the UW System policy.
Police then escorted the students out of the office and released them from custody. The students remained peaceful and cooperative.
Local And Regional News
