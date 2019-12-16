14-year-old robbed at West Towne Mall, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning after buying a pair of new sneakers at West Towne Mall, according to an incident report.
Police said prior to the robbery, the teen had been riding around with some friends in a newer white SUV, which police believe was stolen. According to the report, when the teen got back to the vehicle, one of the other passengers in the car pulled a gun on him and demanded his money and the new shoes.
The robbers fled in the SUV and left the victim standing outside the mall, police said.
