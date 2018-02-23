14-year-old girl charged with stealing car with baby inside

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A teenager has been taken into custody this week for stealing a car with baby inside in December, police said.

The Fitchburg Police Department said a 14-year-old girl was taken into custody Wednesday after a two-month investigation into a stolen vehicle incident.

Police said a car was briefly left running on Dec. 13 in the parking lot in the 2000 block of Red Arrow Trail at 4:50 p.m. An infant was strapped in a car seat inside when it was stolen.

An officer found the baby unharmed in the car seat on the other side of the parking lot, according to the report. The vehicle was located nearby unoccupied.

The teen is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and recklessly endangering safety. Police said she was turned over to the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center.