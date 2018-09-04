14-year-old boy hit by car suffers skull fracture, partially collapsed lung

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old boy has a skull fracture, hip fracture, broken arm, several broken ribs, lacerated spleen and a partially collapsed lung after being hit by a car Saturday, police say.

Officials with the Madison Police Department said they responded to the crash at South Thompson Drive and Milwaukee Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said the boy darted out into the path of the car, which was driven by a 67-year-old Madison man.

The driver was sober and told police he had no time to stop, according to the release.

Officials said the boy was in a crosswalk and was given a warning for sudden pedestrian movement into traffic.