14-year-old boy hit by car suffers skull fracture, partially collapsed lung
Witnesses say boy darted into traffic
MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old boy has a skull fracture, hip fracture, broken arm, several broken ribs, lacerated spleen and a partially collapsed lung after being hit by a car Saturday, police say.
Officials with the Madison Police Department said they responded to the crash at South Thompson Drive and Milwaukee Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said the boy darted out into the path of the car, which was driven by a 67-year-old Madison man.
The driver was sober and told police he had no time to stop, according to the release.
Officials said the boy was in a crosswalk and was given a warning for sudden pedestrian movement into traffic.
