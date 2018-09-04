Crime

14-year-old boy hit by car suffers skull fracture, partially collapsed lung

Witnesses say boy darted into traffic

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 01:33 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 04:12 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old boy has a skull fracture, hip fracture, broken arm, several broken ribs, lacerated spleen and a partially collapsed lung after being hit by a car Saturday, police say. 

Officials with the Madison Police Department said they responded to the crash at South Thompson Drive and Milwaukee Street around 4:20 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said the boy darted out into the path of the car, which was driven by a 67-year-old Madison man. 

The driver was sober and told police he had no time to stop, according to the release. 

Officials said the boy was in a crosswalk and was given a warning for sudden pedestrian movement into traffic. 

