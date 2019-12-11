14-year-old arrested after pellet gun found in his backpack, police say

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

MADISON, Wis. - A 14-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after school officials found a pellet gun in his backpack on school grounds, according to an incident report.

Police said the student was cooperative, respectful and shaking, saying that someone had given him the pellet gun that morning.

The school resource officer said, "I advised (the student) that I could see that he was scared, I hoped that this experience was one that he could learn from, for he should not have a weapon on his person for any reason, especially at school."

