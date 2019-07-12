13-year-old boy points handgun at girl after verbal fight in Fitchburg, police say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FITCHBURG, Wis. - A 13-year-old boy pointed a gun at a girl after a verbal disturbance in Fitchburg, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded to Post Road and Traceway Drive at about 4:36 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a teen with a handgun.

Police arrested the boy at the scene on suspicion of recklessly endangering safety. Officials also arrested a second 13-year-old boy for carrying a concealed weapon.

Both teens were transported to the juvenile reception center.

The Madison Police Department and the Town of Madison Police Department assisted Fitchburg police with the investigation.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.