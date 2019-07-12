13-year-old boy points handgun at girl after verbal fight in Fitchburg, police say
FITCHBURG, Wis. - A 13-year-old boy pointed a gun at a girl after a verbal disturbance in Fitchburg, according to a news release from police.
Officers responded to Post Road and Traceway Drive at about 4:36 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a teen with a handgun.
Police arrested the boy at the scene on suspicion of recklessly endangering safety. Officials also arrested a second 13-year-old boy for carrying a concealed weapon.
Both teens were transported to the juvenile reception center.
The Madison Police Department and the Town of Madison Police Department assisted Fitchburg police with the investigation.
