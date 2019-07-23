12-year-old boy finds bullet in siding of Stein Avenue house

freeimages.com/Elvis Santana

MADISON, Wis. - Police said a 12-year-old boy was in his backyard at 8:28 p.m. Monday when he found a bullet lodged in the siding of his home on Stein Avenue.

According to Madison police, the family had been out of town and did not know when the shot was fired.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood to let the area know of the discovery. No one heard a gunshot and police said there was no additional damage found.

Based on the bullet's trajectory, police said the shot would have come from Swanton Road.

