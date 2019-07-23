12-year-old boy finds bullet in siding of Stein Avenue house
MADISON, Wis. - Police said a 12-year-old boy was in his backyard at 8:28 p.m. Monday when he found a bullet lodged in the siding of his home on Stein Avenue.
According to Madison police, the family had been out of town and did not know when the shot was fired.
Officers canvassed the neighborhood to let the area know of the discovery. No one heard a gunshot and police said there was no additional damage found.
Based on the bullet's trajectory, police said the shot would have come from Swanton Road.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Teen driving stolen van ran through stop signs, red light before crashing into stop sign
Next Story
Dozen-plus guns stolen from North Sherman Avenue residence
Local And Regional News
- 12-year-old boy finds bullet in siding of Stein Avenue house
- Teen driving stolen van ran through stop signs, red light before crashing into stop sign
- Dozen-plus guns stolen from North Sherman Avenue residence
- Madison police looking for man who broke into building near Olbrich Botanical Gardens
- Movies in the Park program named in honor of community advocate
- Ways to save on admission to this year's Wisconsin State Fair