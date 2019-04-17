11-year-old girl struck by gunshot fired into a house

Courtesy Milwaukee PD

MILWAUKEE - An 11-year-old girl has been struck by gunfire shot into a Milwaukee home.

Police say a suspect fired multiple shots into the residence about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was hit by a bullet that penetrated a window.

She was rushed to a hospital. She's expected to survive.

