Madison man, woman arrested after reports of shots-fired incident

Posted: Jun 22, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Madison man and woman were arrested after reports of a shots-fired incident in Middleton on Saturday night.

According to dispatchers, police got a call from someone in the area of 2110 Allen Blvd. at 9:24 p.m. reporting two gunshots.

When authorities arrived, they found eight people involved in a disturbance.

Middleton police said Cesar Rivera-Luna, 28, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Shyla Femrite, 28, was arrested for having a concealed weapon as well as obstructing an officer. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Middleton police at 608-824-7300.

