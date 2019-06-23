Madison man, woman arrested after reports of shots-fired incident

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Madison man and woman were arrested after reports of a shots-fired incident in Middleton on Saturday night.

According to dispatchers, police got a call from someone in the area of 2110 Allen Blvd. at 9:24 p.m. reporting two gunshots.

When authorities arrived, they found eight people involved in a disturbance.

Middleton police said Cesar Rivera-Luna, 28, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. Shyla Femrite, 28, was arrested for having a concealed weapon as well as obstructing an officer. Both were taken to the Dane County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident can call Middleton police at 608-824-7300.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.