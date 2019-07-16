1 sought, 1 arrested in Madison attempted homicide case

Marquis M. Maier

MADISON, Wis. - Authorities have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with a shooting that injured a man last week.

Madison police said on Tuesday that officers are looking for 19-year-old Marquis M. Maier, of Madison related to the attempted homicide investigation.

According to the report, officers responded at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to a report from an anonymous caller of multiple shots fired on Great Gray Drive at Owl Creek Drive. Within minutes of that report, officers responded to a local hospital where a 19-year-old Madison man had arrived with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said 20-year-old Joshua T. Dean, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Aurora, Illinois, by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday. Dean was taken into custody on a warrant, and he faces a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police are still looking for Maier, who has a tattoo above his right eye that says, "loyalty." Authorities said anyone who sees Maier should call 911.

Anyone with information on Maier's whereabouts is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

