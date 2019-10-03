PHOTOS: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Wausau cemetery Via WSAW-TV One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a Wausau cemetery, an official said.

WAUSAU, Wis. - One person is dead and two others injured after a shooting at a Wausau cemetery, an official said.

Police Chief Ben Bliven said the shooting happened Thursday morning at the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Bliven told reporters all of the victims were either employees of the cemetery or related to cemetery employees.

The two injured people were taken to a hospital. The police chief would not comment on their conditions.

The suspect, who is from Schofield, was taken into custody, Bliven said.

The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation was also at the cemetery, along with Wisconsin State Patrol. Crime scene tape was around the perimeter and investigators closed down the majority of the cemetery.

Authorities say a fire that broke out in Schofield shortly before the shooting also is suspicious. Police plan to obtain search warrants for the building.

