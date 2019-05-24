'You are the embodiment of evil': Judge sentences Jake Patterson to 2 life sentences plus 40 years

BARRON, Wis. - Jake Patterson will spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Patterson, 21, was sentenced Friday in Barron County Circuit Court by Judge James C. Babler to two life sentences without parole for the deaths of James and Denise Closs. He was sentenced to the maximum of 40 years in prison, with 15 years extended supervision. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

"Not only were you a danger to the Closs family, you are an extreme danger to the public in general," Babler said. "There is no doubt in my mind that you are one of the most dangerous men to ever walk on this planet. You are the embodiment of evil."

Patterson admitted to kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents on Oct. 15 at the Closs home near Barron. Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and a count of kidnapping. As part of a plea bargain, a fourth charge of armed robbery was dismissed.

Jayme escaped in January after 88 days in Patterson's cabin near the small, isolated town of Gordon, about 60 miles from her home. Patterson told authorities he decided Jayme "was the girl he was going to take" after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home.

Barron County District Attorney Brian Wright told Babler that Patterson would never stop trying to find and possibly kill Jayme if he gets out of prison. He said Patterson can never get another opportunity to kidnap another girl and kill her or anyone with her.

Patterson's attorney, Charles Glynn, countered that Patterson has pleaded guilty to three of the four counts to spare the community a long, painful trial and allow the Closs family to heal. Patterson was emotional as he made a brief statement apologizing.

Patterson also sat shaking his head as Babler read documents highlighting statements Patterson had made about his fantasies of kidnapping a girl and making her his.

Attorney Chris Gramstrup read Jayme's statement in court.

"There are some things Jake Patterson can never take away from me," Gramstrup read. "He can't take my freedom. He thought he could own me, but he was wrong. I was smarter. I watched his routine, and I took back my freedom. I will always have my freedom, and he will not.

"Jake Patterson can never take away my courage. He thought he could control me, but he couldn't. I feel like what he did is what a coward would do. I was brave and he was not. He can never take away my spirit."

In court Friday, the prosecutor detailed what happened on Oct. 15, including playing the short 911 call that Denise Closs made just before Patterson breached the bathroom where Jayme and her mother were hiding. A picture of the shotgun used to kill Denise and James, as well as the door that Patterson broke through to get inside the home, were shown to the court.

Several of Jayme's relatives spoke in court. Jayme's aunt, Sue Allard, began by telling Babler that she fell to the ground and screamed when she learned Jayme had vanished and her parents were dead. She says Jayme lost everything. Jennifer Smith, Jayme's aunt and guardian, said Jayme no longer has a 13-year-old's life. She says her family lives in fear every day.

"For 88 days, he tried to steal me, and he didn't care who he hurt or who he killed to do that," Jayme said in her statement. "He should stay locked up forever."



