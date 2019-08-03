'We believe victims': Understanding the impact of Quintez Cephus' not guilty verdict

MADISON, Wis. - Those who work with rape victims think the not guilty verdict in Quintez Cephus' sexual assault trial isn't a surprise.

Rape Crisis Center Executive Director Erin Thornley-Parisi said this is because of the level of support the former University of Wisconsin-Madison Badger football player had on his side.

"We kind of expected that," Thornley-Parisi said. "Not because he's not guilty, but because of the immense resources that went into his defense."

After a 45-minute jury deliberation, Cephus was found not guilty of the sexual assaults, of which he was accused in the spring of 2018.

#BREAKING: Former UW Badger football player Quintez Cephus found not guilty in sexual assault trial #news3now https://t.co/BnnZWLzFBK — News 3 Now / Channel 3000 (@WISCTV_News3) August 2, 2019

"I'm happy," said Cephus. "I've had a lot of people supporting me and my family. I've learned a lot through this situation. I know it sounds crazy, but I think you go through what you go through, and I've been able to learn a lot."

Prior to his not guilty verdict, Cephus faced up to 40 years in prison. His lawyer said the case and its evidence has weighed on his mind for a long time.

"For 12 months, I've thought about this case," defense attorney Stephen Meyer said. "I kept asking myself, 'What if there wasn't a video? What if these videos didn't exist? Would he be standing here now?' I think we all have to ask ourselves that question."

Thornley-Parisi said the not guilty verdict only goes so far.

"Just because somebody doesn't serve time doesn't mean they didn't do it," she said. "We believe victims. We know that what these women say reported happens did happen."

Less than 2% of sexual assailants will face time behind bars, Thornley-Parisi said. She said Friday's verdict doesn't mean the victims were lying.

"If it is your own child, you know that they're telling the truth. You know that what they say happened, happened."

