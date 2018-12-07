'Porch pirate' in custody, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man is facing a charge in connection with the theft of a package from a South Madison home last week, according to police.

The Madison Police Department said 34-year-old Tremaine R. Williams is accused of stealing several packages from a home on Pelham Road on Nov. 27.

Police released a surveillance image of the man the day after the incident.

Fitchburg police said officers arrested Williams Wednesday in connection with three package thefts from porches in Fitchburg.

According to the news release, a Lacy Road resident reported a package stolen Nov. 28, and an additional theft was reported in the same are on the same day.

Aided by home surveillance systems and eye witnesses,

Investigating officers were able to use home surveillance system images and witnesses to determine that the suspect was the same man depicted in the Madison case's surveillance image.

Fitchburg police said that when Williams was arrested, he had property linking him to at least one other package theft in Fitchburg. Additional stolen property, which police said is likely taken from delivered packages, was also located.

Fitchburg police are working with Madison police and other law enforcement agencies to identify owners of the property, according to a news release.

Anyone who has been a victim of a recent package theft or related incident is asked to report it to police.

In addition to the tentative charge of theft from Madison police, Williams was booked in to the Dane County Jail on three counts of theft related to the Fitchburg cases.

Williams is a person of interest in other crimes under investigation by Madison police, officials said.

