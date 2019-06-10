'Growling stranger' robs 60-year-old woman in Home Depot parking lot, police say

Ferre Dollar/CNN

MADISON, Wis. - A "growling stranger" robbed a 60-year-old woman in Madison's Home Depot parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officials said the woman had just finished shopping around 2:16 p.m. Sunday and was loading her purchases into her car.

She reported to police that this is when a man came up to her from behind and bear-hugged her. The man then yanked the woman's purse and ran away.

The woman started yelling "robbery," and a concerned passerby came to her aid. The passerby said the purse thief got into a burgundy Pontiac Torrent with no visible license plates.

Detectives are using surveillance video and images recorded by a witness to try to identify the thief. He is described as a black man, about 40 to 50 years old and 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He had short black hair and a mustache. He was wearing a white T-shirt.

