'Dangerous predator': Convicted child sex offender gets 10 more years for possession of pornography

FreeImages.com/Jason Morrison

MADSION, Wis. - A convicted child sex offender was sentenced to 10 additional years in federal prison for possession of child pornography while he was on extended supervision.

Matthew Slaughter, 37, of Rockford, was convicted in 2002 for repeated sexual assault of a child.

While he was on extended supervision for that offense, he was charged with possession of child pornography, having contact with minors and asking them to send him explicit pictures. Slaughter pleaded guilty to the new charges in April.

Judge James Peterson described Slaughter as a "dangerous predator" and ordered him to serve his additional 10 years consecutively with his current eight-year sentence. Peterson also ordered 25 years of supervised release.

The charge against Slaughter was the result of the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Noblesville, Indiana, Police Department.

