'Above and beyond': Area officer responding to vandalism call cleans up elderly man's garage door

BARABOO, Wis. - A police officer in Sauk County received a shoutout from the department online after he helped victims of vandalism in a neighborhood.

The Baraboo Police Department said an officer received several complaints Wednesday morning of vandalism that occurred overnight Monday. A photo released by the department shows an elderly man's white, windowed garage door defaced with red and black writing.

The officer who responded to the call took it upon himself to help the man tackle the vandalism, police said. The officer went to a local hardware store, purchased the products with his own money, and cleaned up the man's door.

"This is one example of how our officers go above and beyond everyday for our community and we wanted to share this example with you," the department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday.

Police said the officer gave the leftover cleaning products to another neighbor who was also the victim of vandalism, which was found on the back of his garage.

Officers are investigating the crime. Anyone with information related to the case, including surveillance footage from a home camera system, is asked to call the Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.

