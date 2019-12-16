$5,000 reward offered for anyone with information about Beaver Dam Rotary Lights vandalism

PHOTOS: Police release photos of suspects' clothing, shoes, backpack in rotary lights vandalism case Courtesy Beaver Dam PD Beaver Dam police released photos of clothing, shoes and a backpack worn by the suspects in a vandalism at the Rotary Lights in Swan Park during the early morning on Dec. 5. Anyone who recognizes the items or has information that may help police is asked to call BPD at 920-356-2552. [ + - ] Courtesy BPD Left: Glove; Right: One of two suspects pictured [ + - ] Courtesy Beaver Dam PD Courtesy Beaver Dam PD Courtesy Beaver Dam PD Courtesy Beaver Dam PD Courtesy Beaver Dam PD An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide a credible tip about who vandalized the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan Park the morning of Dec. 5.

In the overnight hours of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, multiple locations across Beaver Dam were vandalized and burglarized. According to a news release, the timeline of the events suggests the crimes may have been connected.

In order to claim the reward, a credible tip must be submitted to Beaver Dam police Detective Daniel Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd.org or 920-356-2552 no later than March 15, 2020.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is the chair of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, according to the release.

