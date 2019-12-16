$5,000 reward offered for anyone with information about Beaver Dam Rotary Lights vandalism
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide a credible tip about who vandalized the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan Park the morning of Dec. 5.
In the overnight hours of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, multiple locations across Beaver Dam were vandalized and burglarized. According to a news release, the timeline of the events suggests the crimes may have been connected.
In order to claim the reward, a credible tip must be submitted to Beaver Dam police Detective Daniel Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd.org or 920-356-2552 no later than March 15, 2020.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is the chair of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, according to the release.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Woman arrested in connection with recent parking ramp car break-ins
- Police use spike strips to deflate stolen vehicle's tires, arrest 3 teens on John Nolen Dr.
- Suspect in Saturday homicide is son of man shot to death in 2008
- UW police investigating after man found in Vilas Hall with blood on face
- Town of Madison seeks leads in case of missing 17-year-old girl
- Wisconsin police warn residents of coyote sightings