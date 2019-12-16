$5,000 reward offered for anyone with information about Beaver Dam Rotary Lights vandalism

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

An anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide a credible tip about who vandalized the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights in Swan Park the morning of Dec. 5.

In the overnight hours of Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, multiple locations across Beaver Dam were vandalized and burglarized. According to a news release, the timeline of the events suggests the crimes may have been connected.

In order to claim the reward, a credible tip must be submitted to Beaver Dam police Detective Daniel Kuhnz at dkuhnz@bdpd.org or 920-356-2552 no later than March 15, 2020.

Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is the chair of the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, according to the release.

 

