Crime

$2,500 reward offered for info in case of man killed while investigating basement noise

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 03:36 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 04:46 PM CST

TOWN OF LEEDS, Wis. - Officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in a Columbia County homicide investigation. 

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that investigators are asking for the public's help related to the shooting death of 35-year-old Keith R. Wolf

Wolf was found dead Sept. 27 in his home on Bradley Road. He had gone into the basement to investigate a noise. According to the report, Wolf's wife told police he was checking for a potential intruder after they heard a noise, and he took a gun with him. 

Wolf's wife called 911, officials said. When deputies arrived, she and a small child were found hiding in another room. They were not harmed.  

The sheriff's office said it's still looking for information on who was driving an SUV or truck with a topper that had loud exhaust on Bradley Road on Sept. 27 between 9 and 10 p.m.

 

Officials also asked anyone who may have had recent contact with Wolf before his death, who recognizes Wolf and has information about him, or who has information related to the homicide case to contact the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sgt. Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166, extension 3324.

Citizens can also submit a tip anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477, by emailing a tip by visiting Tipsubmit.com or by texting tips to "CRIMES" using the keyword "TIPCOSO."

The sheriff's office said it continues to investigate the incident, and the state crime laboratory continues to process, test, and analyze the evidence.

 

 

