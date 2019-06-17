$100K in drugs, thousands in cash seized from suspected heroin dealer's home, police say
MADISON, Wis. - A Madison man suspected of dealing drugs is facing multiple charges after drugs were found in his home last week, police said.
The Madison Police Department said 28-year-old Anthony L. Nance was pulled over on the West Beltline near Stoughton Road at about 6 p.m. Thursday.
Shortly after Nance was arrested, a search warrant was served on his apartment in the 3800 block of Whitman Lane, according to the report.
Heroin, cocaine and marijuana, with a conbined street value of more than $100,000, were seized from the home, police said. More than $5,700 IN cash, cellphones, digital scales and other items were also seized.
Nance is facing tentative charges of four counts of delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, cocaine and THC, the report said.
According to police, Nance is on probation for a 2016 drug and gun case.
