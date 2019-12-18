$1 million cash bail ordered for Saturday homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. - Cash bail of $1 million was ordered Tuesday for the man accused of killing an 18-year-old man Saturday, according to court records.
Marcus Hamilton, 20, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide shortly after 18-year-old Gunnar Holum died Saturday from firearm-related trauma.
