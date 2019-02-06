Crews work to keep roads clear ahead of school

MADISON, Wis. - The dicey road conditions and forecast have many local parents wondering if more school closures are ahead.

The Madison Streets Department has all 32 salt trucks and four sand trucks out clearing the roads Tuesday night. Bryan Johnson the spokesperson for the department said the Madison School District checks in with department to get a sense of road conditions. District officials ultimately decide whether to cancel school or delay starts.

5:40 PM- RADAR says snow, but multiple reports say this is actually heavy freezing rain and sleet falling across southern Wisconsin this evening. Road conditions are deteriorating. Give yourself extra time and take it slow to navigate slick spots. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/XipD25dJJ7 — Dave Caulfield (@DaveCaulfield_) February 5, 2019

The Madison Metropolitan school district canceled school four out of five days last week. They added a school day this Friday and are considering adding either minutes or days to the calendar to give themselves a buffer against any more winter weather, according to a district spokesperson.





