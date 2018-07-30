Crews use more than 40,000 gallons of water to put out fire near diesel fuel tanks
SAUK CITY, Wis. - Firefighters used more than 40,000 gallons of water overnight Sunday to put out a fire near diesel fuel tanks in the town of Roxbury, according to a Facebook post.
Sauk City firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to the 8800 block of Hornung Road for a report of corn fodder stacks on fire next to diesel fuel tanks, officials said.
Crews found over 200 8-foot-long stands actively burning, according to the release.
Firefighters were assisted by family members using farm equipment and Prairie Plumbing and Heating with an excavator to dismantle the piles, officials said.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- Silver Alert issued for missing Racine woman driving 1987 bronze Cadillac sedan
- Sun Prairie restaurant donating 100 percent of sales to Barr family
- UnityPoint Health notifies patients of second phishing scam in 4 months
- Baraboo farm offers 7-acre sunflower maze
- 'Sometimes mistakes can be the best thing': 11 inmates graduate from Madison Technical College
- Officials investigate cause of fire that destroyed Friendship Bar and Bowl