Crews use more than 40,000 gallons of water to put out fire near diesel fuel tanks

Posted: July 30, 2018 09:15 AM CDT

SAUK CITY, Wis. - Firefighters used more than 40,000 gallons of water overnight Sunday to put out a fire near diesel fuel tanks in the town of Roxbury, according to a Facebook post.

Sauk City firefighters were called around 11 p.m. to the 8800 block of Hornung Road for a report of corn fodder stacks on fire next to diesel fuel tanks, officials said.

Crews found over 200 8-foot-long stands actively burning, according to the release. 

Firefighters were assisted by family members using farm equipment and Prairie Plumbing and Heating with an excavator to dismantle the piles, officials said.

