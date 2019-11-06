Crews to dismantle house teetering over Lake Michigan
SOMERS, Wis. - Crews are preparing to dismantle a house teetering on a cliff over Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin.
The bank-owned property was scheduled to be razed on Oct. 11. But demolition was delayed because of equipment problems and bad weather.
The Kenosha News reports equipment to dismantle the house was moved into place Tuesday.
The three-story house has been in danger of falling into Lake Michigan for the past year and a half.
Storms and high lake levels have eaten away at the bluff where the home sits. The back porch of the house fell into the lake last year.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- DNR: Guard responsible for contamination at airport
- More snow to affect morning commutes in southern Wisconsin
- Several crews respond to corn dryer fire in Fitchburg
- Madison police ask public for help to find missing adult
- Fitchburg looks into church event funding after local nonprofit says it violated First Amendment
- Wisconsin Senate approves veto amendment