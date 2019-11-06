Crews to dismantle house teetering over Lake Michigan

SOMERS, Wis. - Crews are preparing to dismantle a house teetering on a cliff over Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin.

The bank-owned property was scheduled to be razed on Oct. 11. But demolition was delayed because of equipment problems and bad weather.

The Kenosha News reports equipment to dismantle the house was moved into place Tuesday.

The three-story house has been in danger of falling into Lake Michigan for the past year and a half.

Storms and high lake levels have eaten away at the bluff where the home sits. The back porch of the house fell into the lake last year.



