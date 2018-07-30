News

Crews stayed overnight to monitor air levels after ammonia leak at Birds Eye

Posted: July 30, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

Updated: July 30, 2018 01:40 PM CDT

DARIEN, Wis. - Crews remained on scene overnight Sunday to continue ventilating the Birds Eye Foods facility in Darien after an ammonia leak, officials said.

Several Birds Eye Foods employees were taken to the hospital after the ammonia leak was reported inside the company’s building early Sunday morning, according to the a release.

More than 100 emergency responders responded to a report of the ammonia leak at approximately 5:15 a.m., according to a news release from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office. 

Fifteen employees were injured, and 75 employees were medically evaluated to be OK and were released at the scene.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Racine Hazardous Materials Team concluded that the ventilation of the facility was not complete and would require more time to reduce the ammonia contamination to a safe level, according to a release.

Crews remained on scene overnight and around 2:30 a.m., turned the building back over to Birds Eye with acceptable air levels, officials said.

