Crews respond to reported garage fire on Madison's south side
MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department is responding to a reported garage fire on Luann Lane.
A Dane County dispatcher told News 3 Now that the call reporting the fire at 2200 Luann Lane came in at 3:02 p.m. Thursday.
Officials with the Madison Fire Department were not immediately available to provide more information. Dispatch reports that no one was transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story. News 3 Now has a crew on the way to the scene. Stick with Channel 3000 for the latest.
