Crews responding to fire at apartment near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police and fire are responding to a structure fire at an apartment building near the UW-Madison campus.
Dane County Dispatch said crews were called at 8:13 p.m. to 1402 Regent St.
Dispatch said officials were called for reports of smoke on the fourth floor of the building.
We will update this story as we learn more.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
$5,000 reward: Dane County woman asking for community's help to find lost wedding ring
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next Story
UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"
Local And Regional News
- UW-Madison reinstates Quintez Cephus as student, his lawyer thanks them for "doing the right thing"
- Silver Alert issued for woman missing after crashing vehicle in Washington County
- Dane County sheriff reports 3 stolen vehicles over weekend
- Woman calls police after man exposes himself to her at laundromat
- Woman struck in head twice with liquor bottle at party
- Deputy encourages parents to have honest conversations with kids about active shooters