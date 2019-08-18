BREAKING NEWS

Crews responding to fire at apartment near UW campus

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 08:30 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 08:30 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police and fire are responding to a structure fire at an apartment building near the UW-Madison campus. 

Dane County Dispatch said crews were called at 8:13 p.m. to 1402 Regent St.

Dispatch said officials were called for reports of smoke on the fourth floor of the building.

We will update this story as we learn more. 

