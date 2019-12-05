Crews responding to chicken coop fire
Rio, Wis. - Rio firefighters are responding to a fire at a chicken coop off of Highway 22 in Columbia County.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they got the call just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
At this time, there are no reported injuries to humans or animals, however, it is unknown if there were in chickens inside the building at the time of the fire.
The Columbia County Fire Fighters and Rio E.M.S. are also responding.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Tens of thousands of state employees wait for committee to approve raises, no meeting scheduled
- Board approves Beltline shoulder use
- 2 arrested after pursuit, manhunt in Monroe County
- Weed dispensary set to open just across Wisconsin-Illinois state line; what police want you to know
- Generally mild through the weekend, then winter returns next week
- ‘I was scared': Student hit by BB, father hopes BB gun incident incites change