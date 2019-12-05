Crews responding to chicken coop fire

Rio, Wis. - Rio firefighters are responding to a fire at a chicken coop off of Highway 22 in Columbia County.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says they got the call just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

At this time, there are no reported injuries to humans or animals, however, it is unknown if there were in chickens inside the building at the time of the fire.

The Columbia County Fire Fighters and Rio E.M.S. are also responding.

