Crews responding to call for structure fire in Mount Horeb

MOUNT HOREB, Wis. - Crews are responding to a call for a structure fire in Mount Horeb on Christmas night.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a call came in for a fire in the 500 block of Park View Drive at 8:31 p.m.

Dispatch could not confirm if there were any people in the building or any injuries at this time.

