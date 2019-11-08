Several departments respond to Columbia Co. corn dryer fire overnight

HAMPDEN, Wis. - Eight different departments responded to a corn dryer fire overnight in rural Columbia County, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Department.

The fire started around midnight in Hampden, outside of Poynette. Crews worked through single-digit temperatures overnight but were able to get the fire contained just after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is still being investigated.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.

