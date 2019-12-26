Crews respond to structure fire in Mazomanie, dispatch confirms

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire at a residence in Mazomanie, according to Dane County dispatch.

Officials said the call came in at 11:17 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the living room on fire. There are no reported injuries, dispatch said.

Crews from the Mazomanie Fire Department and the Black Earth Fire Department are responding.

