LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at Noon

PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

News

Crews respond to structure fire in Mazomanie, dispatch confirms

By:

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 11:54 AM CST

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 12:01 PM CST

MAZOMANIE, Wis. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire at a residence in Mazomanie, according to Dane County dispatch.

Officials said the call came in at 11:17 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the living room on fire. There are no reported injuries, dispatch said.

Crews from the Mazomanie Fire Department and the Black Earth Fire Department are responding.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration