Dozens evacuated briefly during gas leak near Fort Atkinson
TOWN OF OAKLAND, Wis. - Dozens of residents in a town northwest of Fort Atkinson were briefly evacuated Wednesday as crews investigated a gas leak, officials said.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said about 40 people were evacuated from an area near Highway 12 and Trieloff Road for a few hours.
The leak was caused by construction in the area, officials said.
Crews are leaving the scene of a gas leak in Ft. Atkinson that came in around noon today.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) May 22, 2019
Per Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, about 40 people were evacuated for a few hours.
They say the leak was caused by construction in the area. For now, all clear. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/AG0TOG5eFP
