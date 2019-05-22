Dozens evacuated briefly during gas leak near Fort Atkinson

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF OAKLAND, Wis. - Dozens of residents in a town northwest of Fort Atkinson were briefly evacuated Wednesday as crews investigated a gas leak, officials said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said about 40 people were evacuated from an area near Highway 12 and Trieloff Road for a few hours.

The leak was caused by construction in the area, officials said.

Crews are leaving the scene of a gas leak in Ft. Atkinson that came in around noon today.



Per Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, about 40 people were evacuated for a few hours.



They say the leak was caused by construction in the area. For now, all clear. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/AG0TOG5eFP — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) May 22, 2019

