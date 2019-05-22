News

Dozens evacuated briefly during gas leak near Fort Atkinson

TOWN OF OAKLAND, Wis. - Dozens of residents in a town northwest of Fort Atkinson were briefly evacuated Wednesday as crews investigated a gas leak, officials said. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said about 40 people were evacuated from an area near Highway 12 and Trieloff Road for a few hours. 

The leak was caused by construction in the area, officials said. 

 

 

 

