Crews respond to report of multivehicle crash on I-94 near Deerfield

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 08:39 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 10:11 PM CDT

DEERFIELD, Wis. - Multiple area departments are responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 94 in Dane County on Tuesday night. 

A Dane County dispatcher said the wreck was reported at 8:12 p.m. on east I-94 at Highway 73 north of Deerfield. 

 

 

State traffic officials said the right lane on east I-94 at Highway 73 and the off-ramp from the interstate to Highway 73 were closed for about 2 hours. The road was reopen by 10:10 p.m. 

 

 

