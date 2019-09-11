Crews respond to report of multivehicle crash on I-94 near Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. - Multiple area departments are responding to a report of a crash on Interstate 94 in Dane County on Tuesday night.

A Dane County dispatcher said the wreck was reported at 8:12 p.m. on east I-94 at Highway 73 north of Deerfield.

Alert | DANE Co | Crash | I-94 EB | WIS 73 | Right Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511WI (@ 511WI ) September 11, 2019

State traffic officials said the right lane on east I-94 at Highway 73 and the off-ramp from the interstate to Highway 73 were closed for about 2 hours. The road was reopen by 10:10 p.m.

