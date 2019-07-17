Crews respond to report of fire at rural Verona house

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - A house in the Town of Verona has extensive damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Verona, Mount Horeb, Middleton, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Oregon, Monona and Belleville responded to a report of a house fire in the town of Verona at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Paulson Road.

The damage is estimated to be over $500,000. There are no injuries, and no pets were harmed.

News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh story for updates as we receive them.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.