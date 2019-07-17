Crews respond to report of fire at rural Verona house
TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - A house in the Town of Verona has extensive damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon.
Crews from Verona, Mount Horeb, Middleton, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Oregon, Monona and Belleville responded to a report of a house fire in the town of Verona at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Paulson Road.
The damage is estimated to be over $500,000. There are no injuries, and no pets were harmed.
News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh story for updates as we receive them.
