Crews respond to report of fire at rural Verona house

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 04:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 11:36 PM CDT

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - A house in the Town of Verona has extensive damage after a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Crews from Verona, Mount Horeb, Middleton, Maple Bluff, McFarland, Oregon, Monona and Belleville responded to a report of a house fire in the town of Verona at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of Paulson Road. 

The damage is estimated to be over $500,000. There are no injuries, and no pets were harmed.

News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene. Refresh story for updates as we receive them. 

 

