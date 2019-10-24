Crews respond to mobile home fire in Marshall

File photo

MARSHALL, Wis. - Crews are responding to a mobile home fire in Marshall on Wednesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 9:09 p.m. reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane.

The Marshall and Cottage Grove fire departments are still at the scene.

