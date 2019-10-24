Crews respond to mobile home fire in Marshall
MARSHALL, Wis. - Crews are responding to a mobile home fire in Marshall on Wednesday night.
Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 9:09 p.m. reporting a structure fire in the 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane.
The Marshall and Cottage Grove fire departments are still at the scene.
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
