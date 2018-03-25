Crews respond to fire on Madison's west side

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Firefighters say a family will be able to return home after a fire on Madison’s west side Sunday afternoon.

The call came in around 4 p.m. for a fire on the exterior of a house along Mica Road near Mid Town Road.

Crews were on scene for more than an hour but say the damage was contained to the garage and part of the back of the house.

No one was injured in the fire.

