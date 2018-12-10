News

Highway 18 reopens after fire at Giovanni's in Cambridge

Posted: Dec 09, 2018 10:49 PM CST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 07:40 AM CST

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Highway 18 outside of Cambridge is re-opening Monday morning after multiple fire units worked through the night to contain a fire at Giovanni's on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 18.

Dane County Dispatch says the original fire call came in around 8:40 p.m. Highway 18 was closed in both directions as multiple departments from across the area responded after the Cambridge Fire Department activated a box alarm for mutual aid. The highway remained closed for nearly 8 1/2 hours before reopening just after 5 a.m. Monday.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

 

 

Officials would not confirm any further details on the cause of the fire or damage estimates. Crews are still investigating the scene.

This is a developing situation. Keep checking back for more information.

