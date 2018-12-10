Highway 18 reopens after fire at Giovanni's in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. - Highway 18 outside of Cambridge is re-opening Monday morning after multiple fire units worked through the night to contain a fire at Giovanni's on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 18.

Dane County Dispatch says the original fire call came in around 8:40 p.m. Highway 18 was closed in both directions as multiple departments from across the area responded after the Cambridge Fire Department activated a box alarm for mutual aid. The highway remained closed for nearly 8 1/2 hours before reopening just after 5 a.m. Monday.

No one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

I’ve seen fire trucks from several surrounding communities driving toward the scene. Dane County Dispatch confirmed a call came in around 8:40 p.m. for reports of a fire at a business on Highway 18 in Jefferson County. #news3 pic.twitter.com/VmQSkrJYWz — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) December 10, 2018

Officials would not confirm any further details on the cause of the fire or damage estimates. Crews are still investigating the scene.

