Crews respond to crash near Dodgeville, drivers asked to avoid area

DODGEVILLE, Wis. - The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash on County Road YZ and County Road Z near Dodgeville.

Deputies were called to the area around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

First responders are still at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Two ambulances made hospital runs, but dispatchers in Iowa County could not confirm if there were any injuries.

It's unclear what caused the crash but staff with the Iowa County Emergency Management Office said this area is seeing thick fog.

