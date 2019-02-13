EB interstate back open after crash near DeForest involving semi, officials say

MADISON, Wis. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30/90/94 are back open after a crash involving a semitrailer and several other vehicles, according to officials.

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in around 7:23 a.m. for a crash at mile marker 126.

According to a DOT alert, the left and right lane of the southbound interstate were closed at Windsor Road. Backups were more than two miles long.

We're watching a crash on the interstate near DeForest that's causing back-up's heading south/east on that highway. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/EKepuGvmdr #news3now #firstalerttraffic pic.twitter.com/DtThLj5mvx — Dannika Lewis (@DannikaLewis) February 13, 2019

All of the lanes were back open by 8:30 a.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews were called to the scene, but here is no word yet on injuries or number of people involved.

