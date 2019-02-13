News

EB interstate back open after crash near DeForest involving semi, officials say

Posted: Feb 13, 2019 07:45 AM CST

Updated: Feb 13, 2019 08:53 AM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30/90/94 are back open after a crash involving a semitrailer and several other vehicles, according to officials.

Dane County Dispatch said the call came in around 7:23 a.m. for a crash at mile marker 126.

According to a DOT alert, the left and right lane of the southbound interstate were closed at Windsor Road. Backups were more than two miles long.

 

All of the lanes were back open by 8:30 a.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and emergency crews were called to the scene, but here is no word yet on injuries or number of people involved. 

