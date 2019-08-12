News

Crews respond to crash in Deerfield

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

DEERFIELD, Wis. - Crews are responding to a report of a crash in Deerfield Monday afternoon, a Dane County dispatcher said. 

A Dane County Communications dispatcher said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 12 at County Road W in Deerfield. 

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured, but multiple area first responders were sent to the scene, dispatch said. 

 

