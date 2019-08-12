Crews respond to crash in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, Wis. - Crews are responding to a report of a crash in Deerfield Monday afternoon, a Dane County dispatcher said.

A Dane County Communications dispatcher said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Highway 12 at County Road W in Deerfield.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured, but multiple area first responders were sent to the scene, dispatch said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.