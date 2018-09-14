Crews respond to car vs. house crash with 1 injury

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - Crews are responding to a car vs. house crash north of Cottage Grove with reports of one person who was injured, Dane County officials said.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at 5007 County Road TT, Dane County dispatch said.

There is a report of one person who was injured, but the extent of those injuries is not known.

