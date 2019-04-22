Paramedic injured in ambulance rollover in Iowa County, sheriff says
Ambulance transporting patient at time of crash
RIDGEWAY, Wis. - Crews responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in Iowa County Monday afternoon.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said first responders were sent to an ambulance rollover at 12:27 p.m. on Highway 18/151 near the County Road H overpass near Ridgeway.
At the time of the crash, the Southwest Health Ambulance was taking a patient to a Madison area hospital, the sheriff's office said. The patient was able to continue transport via Barneveld Rescue.
One of the paramedics involved in the rollover was taken to a hospital by Dodgeville EMS, according to a news release. The paramedic was later transported to a Madison-area hospital.
Crews were still at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., according to dispatch.
The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
