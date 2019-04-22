BREAKING NEWS

Marginal risk for severe storms Monday

Paramedic injured in ambulance rollover in Iowa County, sheriff says

Ambulance transporting patient at time of crash

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 01:54 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 22, 2019 02:19 PM CDT

RIDGEWAY, Wis. - Crews responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in Iowa County Monday afternoon. 

The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said first responders were sent to an ambulance rollover at 12:27 p.m. on Highway 18/151 near the County Road H overpass near Ridgeway. 

At the time of the crash, the Southwest Health Ambulance was taking a patient to a Madison area hospital, the sheriff's office said. The patient was able to continue transport via Barneveld Rescue. 

One of the paramedics involved in the rollover was taken to a hospital by Dodgeville EMS, according to a news release. The paramedic was later transported to a Madison-area hospital.

Crews were still at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., according to dispatch. 

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. 

 
 

