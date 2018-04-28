Abandoned building fire causes $5k in damage in Wisconsin Dells, police say

Cody Jepson

VILLAGE OF LAKE DELTON, Wis. - An abandoned building across the street from Mount Olympus went up in flames Friday night in Wisconsin Dells, according to officials with the Lake Delton Police Department.

The report of the fire came in around 7:50 p.m. for 1810 Wisconsin Dells Parkway and officials said the fire was knocked down within 15 minutes. Fire crews left the scene by 8:45 p.m.

According to a Facebook post from the Lake Delton Fire Department, the fire began in an unoccupied building behind the Pacific Sportswear retail store.

Lake Delton officials said the unoccupied building is currently being torn down and that the work is nearly completed. Construction workers were on site earlier Friday evening and said there were sparks while they were cutting metal.

The initial damage estimate is around $5,000, the Facebook post said.

Officials said there were no injuries to civilians or responding crews.

According to the post, the Pacific Sportswear store sustained minor damage but will continue to operate as usual.