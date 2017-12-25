Crews pull car from retention pond on Christmas Eve
BELOIT, Wis. - Emergency crews pulled a car out of a retention pond in Beloit Christmas Eve, according to a release.
Crews responded to the retention pond around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a car sinking into the pond, officials said.
Everyone had made it out of the car safely, but it was starting to fall through the broken ice, according to the release.
Beloit firefighters helped recover the car from the pond, but all other crews were sent back, officials said.
