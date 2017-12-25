WEATHER ALERT

There are 8 weather alerts.

News

Crews pull car from retention pond on Christmas Eve

Posted: Dec 25, 2017 09:25 AM CST

Updated: Dec 25, 2017 09:25 AM CST

PHOTOS: Crews pull car from retention pond Christmas Eve

BELOIT, Wis. - Emergency crews pulled a car out of a retention pond in Beloit Christmas Eve, according to a release.

Crews responded to the retention pond around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a car sinking into the pond, officials said.

Everyone had made it out of the car safely, but it was starting to fall through the broken ice, according to the release.

Beloit firefighters helped recover the car from the pond, but all other crews were sent back, officials said.

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration